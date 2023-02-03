Marilyn Ann Bush 1931-2023 Marilyn Ann Bush, loving wife and mother of three passed away on January 17, 2023, at her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the age of 91. Marilyn was born in 1931 in Long Beach, California, and was the eldest daughter of Alice and Cleo Smith from Wood River, Nebraska. Marilyn was raised, along with her two loving sisters Carol Lee and Marcia, in Wood River and graduated valedictorian of her class of 1948. In October of 1950 Marilyn married the love of her life Charles E. Bush. They had three children Michael, Kerry and Jeff. The Bush Family enjoyed the quintessential military life living overseas and all across the States moving 32 times during the course of their marriage. Marilyn's passions in life were family, big band dancing and bowling. She especially enjoyed the bowling leagues and friends at Two Bar Bowl, the Officers Wives' Club events and Cheyenne Dance Club. She and Charlie loved to dance and were instrumental in introducing new members to the club for many years. Marilyn enjoyed going to Jazzercise well into her late 80s, maybe due to her love for chocolate and cookies! The birds and squirrels in Marilyn's backyard never missed a meal as she loved the entertainment they brought to her back porch every day, as is evident in their plumpness. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Marcia. She is survived by her sister Carol Lee, children Michael, Kerry, and Jeff and their respective spouses, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska, will be her final resting place with Charlie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice, Mom had many!