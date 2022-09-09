...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Katharine Jean Buss 1947-2022 Katharine Jean Buss, 75, of Cheyenne passed away September 6, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born June 12, 1947, in Wheatland Wyoming, to Ned and Louise Jeffers. Jean married Albert R. Buss Sr, on 28 September 1968 in Guernsey, Wyoming and was a Registered Nurse. She is survived by her husband Al Buss Sr. of Cheyenne, daughter Vicki (Tony) Kahler of Platteville CO., son Albert Buss Jr of Cheyenne. One grandchild, Jeremy Buss. Nephews: Matthew T. Loibl, James "David" Loibl, and Daniel W. Loibl and their Families. She was preceded in death by her parents Ned and Louise Jeffers, sister Patricia Jeffers. She graduated from St. Johns McNamara School of Nursing, Rapid City, South Dakota on 27 August 1968. She subsequently became a Board-Certified Register Nurse in Wyoming and worked in numerous locations throughout her career. She loved her family and the outdoors, sewing, gardening, and a avid reader. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park on Saturday September 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers, please send a check in memoriam to St. Joseph's Food Pantry, 206 Van Lennon Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82007.