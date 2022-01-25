Julian Patrick Michael Bustos 2007-2022 Julian Patrick Michael Bustos,14 of Cheyenne, passed away at home Jan. 22. Julian was born on May 18, 2007 in Denver, CO to Daniel Bustos and Celina (Martinez) Pinon. Julian is survived by his father, Daniel Bustos; mother, Celina Pinon; brothers, James and Joshua Bustos; sister, Aryah Tucker; grandpa, Ricky Bustos; grandma, Louise (Michael) Varos; grandfather, Rick Martinez; uncles, Josh Bustos, George and Patrick Jimenez, Rick (Valerie) Martinez III, Shanon Zimney, and Jarrod Mondragon; auntie, Andrea(JR); numerous great aunts and uncles and numerous friends. Julian was preceded in death by his brothers, Emelio Malachi Buguyong and Joseph Daniel Bustos; cousins, Isaac Bustos, and Alonso DeLeCruz, also his very dear friend Mr. Sirocco. Julian loved people and was very social. He was always hanging out with his friends, bumping his music. He was a great artist, loved to go the park to play basketball and he loved to fight with his friends. He always loved his lowriders, bikes, and his baseball card collection. Prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, in Restoration Fellowship Church. Interment to follow the service at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
