...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Rene John "Ren" Buteau 1969-2021 Rene John "Ren" Buteau, 52, of Cheyenne, died on December 7, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on April 24, 1969 in Cheyenne. Ren was passionate about many things which led him to hold a variety of jobs throughout his life. He worked at Newco, Inc. in Cheyenne for the last 7 years. Ren was an avid sports fan and loved football. His favorite team was the Philadelphia Eagles. Ren loved spending time with his 5 year old son, playing games, building with Legos or doing projects together, and playing ball with their dog, Lola. Ren enjoyed reading and loved watching Jeopardy. Ren was loved by so many and he was always willing to help his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Jessica and their son, Lucas; and a brother, Tommy (wife Dionne) and their children Imani and Ijaze. Ren was preceded in death by his Dad, Hubert "Hugh" Buteau; and his mom; Kathryn "Kate" Buteau. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com In lieu of flowers and gifts donations in Ren's name can be made to the WY Children's Society or Davis Hospice.