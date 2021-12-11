Rene John "Ren" Buteau

 

Rene John "Ren" Buteau 1969-2021 Rene John "Ren" Buteau, 52, of Cheyenne, died on December 7, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on April 24, 1969 in Cheyenne. Ren was passionate about many things which led him to hold a variety of jobs throughout his life. He worked at Newco, Inc. in Cheyenne for the last 7 years. Ren was an avid sports fan and loved football. His favorite team was the Philadelphia Eagles. Ren loved spending time with his 5 year old son, playing games, building with Legos or doing projects together, and playing ball with their dog, Lola. Ren enjoyed reading and loved watching Jeopardy. Ren was loved by so many and he was always willing to help his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Jessica and their son, Lucas; and a brother, Tommy (wife Dionne) and their children Imani and Ijaze. Ren was preceded in death by his Dad, Hubert "Hugh" Buteau; and his mom; Kathryn "Kate" Buteau. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com In lieu of flowers and gifts donations in Ren's name can be made to the WY Children's Society or Davis Hospice.

