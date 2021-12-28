Linda Kay Butterfield 1951-2021 Linda K Enabnit-Butterfield, 70, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on 8 December 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. Born on April 23rd, 1951 to Darwin and Maxine Kelly-Enabnit in Manchester, Iowa. Linda was raised on her family farm near Ryan, Iowa and attended Kindergarten through her Freshman year at St Patrick Catholic School. She graduated from Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa in 1969. She completed beauty school in Cedar Rapids Iowa and achieved an Associate Degree in Business Administration later on in life. Her love of the mountains and skiing took her to Colorado in the 1970s where she married and had two children, Christine & Shane Cauley. This marriage took her from Evergreen, Colorado, to Sugarland, Texas and then to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her life revolved around her children and maintaining a home to be proud of. Upon a divorce she worked at JC Penney in Cheyenne and it's where she met and married Larry Butterfield on November 8th, 1991. With this marriage came Lee, a son she loved as her own. She continued hair styling in her home and was the rock for Larry during the remaining 14 years of his military career. She loved skiing, dancing, styling people's hair, and watching TV dramas. With her marriage to Larry, she came to love camping, four wheeling, and even snowmobiling. Then there were the casinos where she could pick out a winning machine just about every time. She was a wonderful listener and a person who people were drawn to and wanted to tell their story. Upon Larry's retirement in 2004, Linda and Larry moved into the mountain cabin they built together in the Medicine Bow Mountains near Laramie, Wyoming. They lived there in the summers and near her mother in the Phoenix, Arizona area in the winter. In 2016 they became full time residents of Peoria, Arizona. Her life now turned to taking care of her mother, insuring she made it to Church and was taken care of medically until her passing in April 2021. Linda recently purchased a home in Prescott Valley, Arizona and was excited about remodeling it and picking out her furniture. It was to be her dream home with gardens in the back yard and an interior exactly how she wanted it. Linda was a caretaker, and grizzly bear like, when it came to protecting her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Larry; her daughter Christine (Joel) Miller; her beloved daughter in law Sarah Cauley; her step son Lee (Mystelle) Butterfield; her four grand-daughters, Audrey Boleyn, Jade, Bella, and Lily Butterfield. In addition to her parents Darwin and Maxine, Linda was preceded in death by her son "Bear" Shane Patrick Cauley. Services are pending until the spring.
