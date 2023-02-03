Lois May Buzard 1927-On January 6, 2023, Lois May Buzard joined her Heavenly Father at the age of 95. Although she passed away in Goodyear, Arizona her heart and home were always in Cheyenne, Wyoming. where she was born to Edward and Mabel Merrill on June 24, 1927. She married the love of her life Elmer Charles Buzard, on November 6, 1948. Together they built a beautiful life and raised their three boys Ray, George and Buddy. Lois had a great love for God, family, friends, and crocheting. She spent many hours reading her Bible and attending church on Sundays. She never hesitated to share her faith and love of God with others. She treasured spending time with family and friends and had a way of making others feel like they were her favorite person. She crocheted countless afghans in her free time and passed them onto loved ones. She will forever be remembered with the fondest of memories. Lois is survived by two of her sons Ray and Buddy, sister Elinor, along with her six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer, her son George, along with her siblings Robert, Delbert, Ilene and Richard. Lois' ashes will be interred next to Elmer and George in a private ceremony at Olinger Highland Cemetery in Northglenn, CO. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Buzard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.