...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Ianthea Lee Cable 1941-Ianthea "Ike" Lee Cable, 81, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on December 16, 2022. She was born in Altadena, California and grew up in Denver, Colorado. Ike was a graduate of North High School (1959). Ike was the loving wife of John "Bob" R. Cable, (Denver) for 45 years. After relocating to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ike became an accomplished bowler and enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing softball and piano, sewing, making arts and crafts, and above all, spending time with her grown children and grandchildren. Ike is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Vivian Ancker; daughter Virginia Lou Connally; grandson Aaron Michael Connally; and her stepson Troy Cable. She is survived by her husband John "Bob" R. Cable; brother Ronald Ancker (Skip); sons Steve Connally (Marta) and Christopher Connally (Kara); Stepdaughter Tracy Webster (Dan); 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service held for Ianthea on Friday, December 23, 2022, @ 11:00 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary Chapel in Phoenix, Arizona. Visit Hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mission of Care Foundation (Hospice), 20045 N. 19th Avenue #162, Phoenix, AZ 85027. 2022