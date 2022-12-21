Ianthea Lee Cable

 

Ianthea Lee Cable 1941-Ianthea "Ike" Lee Cable, 81, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on December 16, 2022. She was born in Altadena, California and grew up in Denver, Colorado. Ike was a graduate of North High School (1959). Ike was the loving wife of John "Bob" R. Cable, (Denver) for 45 years. After relocating to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ike became an accomplished bowler and enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing softball and piano, sewing, making arts and crafts, and above all, spending time with her grown children and grandchildren. Ike is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Vivian Ancker; daughter Virginia Lou Connally; grandson Aaron Michael Connally; and her stepson Troy Cable. She is survived by her husband John "Bob" R. Cable; brother Ronald Ancker (Skip); sons Steve Connally (Marta) and Christopher Connally (Kara); Stepdaughter Tracy Webster (Dan); 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service held for Ianthea on Friday, December 23, 2022, @ 11:00 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary Chapel in Phoenix, Arizona. Visit Hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mission of Care Foundation (Hospice), 20045 N. 19th Avenue #162, Phoenix, AZ 85027. 2022

Tags

comments powered by Disqus