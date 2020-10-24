Burva Dee (Cluff) Caldwell 1935-2020 Burva Dee (Cluff) Caldwell, 85 of Cheyenne, Wyoming, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died on October 18, 2020 with her husband of 67 years by her side following a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. Born April 17, 1935, in Evanston, WY, Burva was the daughter of Dale G. Cluff and Donna R. Bailey. She attended school in Evanston and graduated from Evanston High School in 1953. She married Ellis M. Caldwell on August 28, 1953 in Evanston. The family left Evanston in 1967 and moved to Laramie. After a year there, they moved to Cheyenne where they have lived ever since. In Cheyenne, she worked for Laramie County School District #1 for 20 years as an instructional aide at Corlett Elementary School and school secretary at Pioneer Park Elementary School and Triumph High School (formerly High School III). She retired in 1989. She was a member of Cheyenne Military Wives Club where she served as president. She was also a member of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Auxiliary where she was a volunteer. She loved to travel and she and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively during retirement. Her favorite saying was, "I was born to cruise!" She also enjoyed cooking, doing crafts, reading, and especially being with her family to whom she was devoted. Her greatest joy in life was watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow. She loved arranging reunions and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She was a big fan of the Wyoming Cowboys and was so proud of the fact that her four children and three of her grandchildren graduated from The University of Wyoming, with one serving as Cowboy Joe's handler. She and her husband were active members of the Cowboy Joe Club. Burva is survived by her loving husband, Ellis; a son, John R. Caldwell and his wife, Sharon, of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter, Debra K. Cornelio and her husband, Frank, of Casper, WY; a daughter, Christi L. Winslow and her husband, Kelly, of Erie, CO; and a daughter, Cindy L. Ecker and her husband, David, of Westminster, CO. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tony Cornelio, Brandon Cornelio, Stephanie Winslow-Sell, Sarah Green, Danielle Moore and Kendra Winslow; her eight great-grandchildren, Miles Sell, Ella Cornelio, Asher Sell, Brooks Sell, Emery Moore, Logan Green, Ardyn Cornelio and Oliver Moore; and her sister, Kay Whiting of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Friends may donate in Burva's memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
