...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To send flowers to the family of TIMOTHY CALLAHAN, please visit Tribute Store.
Timothy Stephen Callahan 1960-2021 A celebration of life for Timothy Stephen Callahan, 61, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Casey Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Timothy Callahan passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Timothy was born on Tuesday, May 31, 1960 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Joseph and Rowena Callahan. Timothy was raised and educated in Cheyenne and graduated from East High School. He worked in the grocery industry and became a baker. He moved to Wheatland in 2010. Timothy enjoyed music and football and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. Timothy is survived by his siblings, Betty Sherwood of California, James “Jim” (Clara Anne) Callahan of Wheatland, Joe (June) Callahan of California, John Callahan of Cheyenne, Susan (Randy) Blackman of Wheatland, and Lori Calarruda of Portland, Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Callahan. Memorial donations may be made to North Platte Physical Therapy, 1456 Paragon Way, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
