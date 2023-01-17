John Samuel Calvetti

 

1935-2023 John Samuel Calvetti, 87, of Cheyenne died January 11. John was born on November 25,1935 in Perkin, Illinois. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10am at Lakeview Chapel at Scrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences can be left and obituary can be read at schradercares.com

