...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of John Calvetti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1935-2023 John Samuel Calvetti, 87, of Cheyenne died January 11. John was born on November 25,1935 in Perkin, Illinois. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10am at Lakeview Chapel at Scrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences can be left and obituary can be read at schradercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Calvetti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.