...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Michael "Mike" A. Calvetti 1965-2022 Michael "Mike" A. Calvetti, 56, of Cheyenne passed away February 9, 2022 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1965 in Sheridan, WY to John and Sandra Calvetti. He married Tiffany Bates on July 1, 2017 in Nunn, CO. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany; children, Cassidy (Justin) Halstead of Cheyenne, Michaela Calvetti of Cheyenne and Dalton Hester of Big Piney, WY; grandchildren, Sophia Halstead, Berklee Halstead and Leo Rivera; parents, John and Sandra Calvetti of Cheyenne; brothers, Sam (Jennifer) Calvetti of Cheyenne and Jim (Kelly) Calvetti of The Woodlands, TX and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mike Calvetti Memorial Charitable Trust, c/o of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at noon in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.