Lindell Campbell 1941-2021 Lindell Campbell, 79, of Cheyenne passed away May 14, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born June 1, 1941 in Warren, Arkansas to Dave and Ethel (York) Campbell. He married Elsie Arellano on June 18, 1989 in Las Vegas. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer. He attended St. Mary's Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Campbell; children, Lindell T. Campbell of Cheyenne, Renea (David) Porter of Waxahachie, TX, Linda Campbell of Denver, Stephanie (David) Chavlovich or Arlington, TX, Tina (Ritchie) Johnson of DeSoto, TX, Keasha Campbell of Arlington, TX and Cindy (Cyrus) Ford of Colorado Springs and Tasha (Mark) Thompson of Mansfield, TX; sister, Rosetta Henderson on Denver; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sammy Campbell, Hollis Campbell, Elmer Campbell, Vester Campbell, Craig Campbell, Clarence Campbell, Retha Scott, Verleen Campbell, Jannie Williams, Elma Campbell, Beatrice Campbell and Marylee Campbell. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and a Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Those who wish may contribute to Wyoming Game and Fish. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
