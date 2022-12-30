...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Lowell Leroy Campbell 1979-Lowell Leroy Campbell, 43, of Mills, Wyoming passed away on 12/17/22 in Casper, Wyoming. Leroy was born in Drumright, Oklahoma to Lowell and Jeanette Campbell on 2/17/79. Leroy had attended Rawlins High School and later got his CDL and was currently working for PC Transport. He loved outdoor adventures, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. Leroy is survived by his wife Kira Campbell of Casper and their 3 children Winter and Forestt Campbell and stepson Dakota Wells as well as his 3 children from a previous marriage Samantha Swartz, Jazmin Campbell and Devin Campbell. Parents Lowell and Jeanette Campbell, granddaughter Esmerie Swartz, brother Basil Campbell, sisters JoAnn Wallace and Rhonda Campbell, niece Tina Layle, nephews Cory Campbell, Richard Kjelsrud and Nathaniel Kjelsrud. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Rita Campbell and Alfred and Opal Race. Funeral services will be held at Bustards and Jacoby in Casper, Wy. on January 7th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Adams officiating. Celebration of life will follow after the services. 2022
