Malcolm Emerson Campbell 1937-2021 Malcolm Emerson Campbell, 83, passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born August 5, 1937 in Glenrock, WY to George and Minnie (Sarvey) Campbell. He attended schools in Glenrock and Custer, SD. Malcolm lived and worked in Wyoming and South Dakota. He was employed in the mining and mineral industries independently and worked for mining and milling companies. He operated a tourist business in Keystone, South Dakota for seven years. Malcolm enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, and rock and mineral prospecting in the Rocky Mountain Region. He loved listening to other people's life stories. His life defined the type of person he was, incredibly strong with a beautiful spirit and smile to match. He had the most delightful, offbeat sense of humor and you never knew what he was going to say next; just that it was always something that would have everyone laughing and possibly scratching their heads. He was deeply grateful for the senior programs available in Cheyenne. He participated in cooking classes and Ida's yoga classes, attended baseball games, went on fishing trips, and other activities. The Senior Citizens Center was instrumental in the quality of his senior years. Malcolm is survived by his children Sharon (Doug) Campbell-Jensen, Stephen (Joy) and Jack (Beverly) Campbell, and Lea (Lyle) Delay; grandsons Kellan, Cody, Lanny, Casey, Theodore, Jason, Jessie, Christopher, and Cody; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Havenman and Margaret (George) McClellan; and friend Arlyn Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William, George, Jr, and Edward Campbell, and grandson Kyle Campbell. Services are scheduled for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Cheyenne immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laramie County Senior Citizens. The service will be live streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.