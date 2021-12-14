Somjit Campbell

 

1946-2021 Somjit Campbell, 75, of Cheyenne died December 11. She was born on September 19, 1946 in Mauk Lek, Thailand to Sila and Lod Mani-intr. Services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

