...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
