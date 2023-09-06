Harold "Dwain" Carey 1938-2023 Harold "Dwain" Carey, 85, passed away at the Rawlins Rehabilitation Center on August 30. He was born March 21, 1938 in Cheyenne, WY to John Carey and June Milton. He grew up and graduated high school in Torrington, WY and attended Laramie Community College. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp and the Wyoming National Guard. In the Marines he was in aviation and jet engines. In the Air Guard he was a flight engineer, parachute rigger, Shop Supervisor, and a Aircraft Mechanic Crew Chief for the Hercules C130 planes. He retired from the National Air Guard May 19, 1995. He then joined up with the Wyoming Department of Transportation in District one Construction in Cheyenne. He was a Transportation Specialist in engineering supervising the construction of highways and he retired April 5, 2014. He obtained the Airframe and Power Plant License, plus six different pilot licenses and ratings. He loved skydiving and obtained licenses and ratings from Senior Rigger to Jumpmaster. He became a Parachute Rigger and Jumping Instructor issuing FFA Licenses. He Instructed many students from Wyoming and Colorado. He participated in many civic organizational demonstration jumps throughout Wyoming and Colorado. He loved to fly and flew his plane all over the United States and Canada. As a member of the Air Force Base 5th Calvary, represented the State of Wyoming in the George Bush Sr Inauguration parade riding horses as a Calvary Regiment. Dwain is survived by his loving wife, Joan Carey; sister Darlene Howard from Pahrump, NV; son Mike Carey (Debbie); daughter Suzette Warsaw (Tom); sister-in-law Shirley Francisco (Larry); nieces and nephew. Dwain is preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, several aunts and uncles. A viewing will be held at Schrader Funeral Home, on Friday, September 8 at 12:30 pm, then a caravan to the National Cemetary near Warren Air Force Base for a graveside service at 2:00 pm. There will be a reception at Schrader Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming, for friends and family following the service. Donations may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, or the VFW 1881.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Carey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
