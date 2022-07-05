Sarah Lee Wilson (Zacharias) Carlson 1983-2021 Sarah, 38, died on August 19, 2021, from fentanyl murder, as she waited for placement in a treatment program. Sarah did not die peacefully with her family surrounding her, but rather she died tragically alone. Because Sarah was who she was, she would not want us to tell a tale of a peaceful death, but to truthfully tell her story in hopes of making a difference to others. Sarah was born in Laramie, WY, on July 13, 1983, to Tom and Tammie Wilson, who were students of the University of Wyoming. Sarah was thrilled when she became a big sister to Laura Ann. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Olympia, WA, where both girls completed school. Sarah graduated from Capital High School in 2001, at the same time earning her AA degree from South Puget Sound Community College. Sarah went on to earn a degree in atmospheric chemistry from The Evergreen State College in 2003. She was a scientist, a writer and a scholar and, just a few weeks before her death, Sarah told her family she had figured out a way to solve climate change. Sarah was a very beautiful young woman. While in high school she won the Miss Seattle Photogenic title at a beauty contest. The prize was a scholarship at the world famous John Casablanca Modeling Institute. Upon completion of the training, Sarah was offered a modeling contract but turned it down because she felt modeling was discriminatory against women. Her success was used against Sarah, resulting in bullying by many of her classmates. Sarah took her frustration straight to Governor Gary Locke's office and enlisted his help to pass anti-bullying legislation. As a high school student, she lobbied and spoke for her legislation in a courageous manner that became her personal trademark. Sarah used her talent for writing and advocating for others in her blog, changing the worlds of those she helped. Sarah was most happy being a mother. She married Tim Zacharias in April 2003 and they had two children together, Daniel Thomas Zacharias and Timothy Luke Zacharias. She doted on her boys and always tried to see that her boys were safe and cared for. Their lives were her parmount concern. She was very proud and momma-bearlike in their defense. Sarah will be remembered by her family much like an art masterpiece that was never finished. The tragedy is we never got to see Sarah be all she could be. We can lament those possibilities but can not just sweep it under the rug that she was taken from us. Please hug your family tight. Work to make it so no one has to wait for help in our community. Love does have to be tough, but it also does have to be present and strong. Sarah is survived by her sons, Daniel and Timothy; parents, Tom and Tammie Wilson; sister, Laura Wilson (Heath Kasten); and nephews, Lucas and Maverick Kasten. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Dana and Chuck Sykes, Debra and Charles Radosevich, and Marsha Dreier; and several cousins. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Helen Wilson of Fort Laramie, WY and Dan and Lola Carlson of Pinedale, WY. Sarah so loved her papa, that when she divorced she choose her new last name — Carlson — from him, to start her new life. Sarah was also preceded in death by her uncle, Craig Dreier, and her cousin, Christy Sykes. A memorial for Sarah will be held July 5 at 11 a.m. at Cheyenne Highland's Presybyterian Church. Family and friends are invited to share in this time of remembering Sarah. Her cremains will be interred in Pinedale at a graveside service on July 7 also at 11 am. For more information or details about the services, or to send the family condolences email tntwilson58@gmail.com or call 360-556-3014.
