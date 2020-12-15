Nanette Yvette (Roche-Smyth) Carney 1970-2020 Nanette Y. (Roche-Smyth) Carney, 50, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, as she went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020. Nanette was born in Peru, IN on June 24, 1970 and grew up in Cheyenne, WY. Nanette was the type of person who could put a smile on your face, brighten up your day, and be the life of any gathering. She loved being a hair stylist and excelled at being a color specialist, winning several trips around the country. Nanette is survived by her husband, William Carney of Cheyenne, WY, and stepson Brentan of Casper, WY, children Cecilia (Andy) Suderman of Divide, CO, Jayme Smyth of Brighton, CO, David (Charissa) Smyth and Grandson Ayden of Brighton, CO, and Nick (Allie) Smyth of Brighton, CO, Mother Cecile of Salem, OR, and siblings Kenny Roche of Yuma, AZ, Suzy Iverson of Aurora, CO, and Allen Roche of Salem, OR. She was preceded in death by her father Jaime Roche. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes.
