Carol Emerson

Carol L. Emerson, 84, passed away peacefully Feb. 21 in Pinedale.
She was born March 14, 1935, in Laramie to Lee and Gladys White of Rock River.
She was a 1953 graduate of Rock River High School and a 1954 graduate of Central Business College in Denver. Her career as a professional secretary/assistant was very diverse.
On July 22, 1955, she married Donald K. Emerson. Together they had one daughter, Deb, who is married to Tim Willson of Big Piney.
Carol is survived by three granddaughters, their husbands and six great grandchildren: Sarah and Chris, Annabelle and Addison Moore; Amy and Curtis, Emmalyn and Grayson Higgins, and Dakota Lobmeyer; and Erin Patterson and Everett. She is also survived by one brother, Ron White of Casper; a cousin, Connie Neal of Cheyenne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was an avid bowler, loved country music and dancing. She also had an unending love of horses and cats.
After her marriage, she lived with her family in Rock River and McFadden. In 1970, she moved to Laramie with her husband and daughter. After Donald’s death in 1980, she moved to Cheyenne. She moved to Pinedale when Tim and Deb moved to Big Piney in 2013.
In Pinedale, she resided at the Sublette Center, which became her home. Her family will be forever grateful for the kindness, compassion and professionalism she received while in their care.
She will be remembered for her bravery and perseverance she showed after many years of chronic pain, osteoporosis fractures and multiple bouts of pneumonia.
Cremation has taken place at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale. Internment of ashes will occur with a graveside service at the site of her husband’s burial in Laramie this spring or summer, and will be announced at a later date.
For anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in Carol’s name, it may be sent to: American Chronic Pain Association, P.O. Box 850, Rocklin, CA 95677; email: ACPA@pacbell.net; phone: 800-533-3231.
