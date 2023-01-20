Marion Ione Carpenter 1930-2022 Marion Ione Carpenter, 92, a previous resident of Cheyenne passed away November 27, 2022, at Meadowview of Greeley. She was born November 8, 1930, to Harry and Mary Lottine at Weaver's Grocery Store in Johnstown, ND. Marion married Lawrence Carpenter on March 21, 1948, in Crookston, Minnesota. They were married for 71 years until Lawrence's passing in 2019. Marion graduated from Mayville State Teacher's College, and the University of Wyoming. She worked for LCSD#2 teaching multiple grades at Gilchrist and LCSD #1 teaching fourth and fifth grades at Rossman, Arp and Baggs Elementary Schools. Marion retired in 1995 after a rewarding teaching career. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Deaun) Carpenter of Imperial, NE, Charlie (Kathy) Carpenter of Fairbanks, AK, and Richard (Susan) Carpenter of Cheyenne, WY; and sister, Donna Johnson of Buffalo, WY; six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Sonny Lottine, Doris Miller and Larae Berkley. A memorial service will be Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. A private interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
