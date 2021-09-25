Shirley Jean Carpenter

 

1931-2021 Shirley Jean Carpenter, 89, of Cheyenne died September 13. She was born on November 17, 1931 in Torrington. Services will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at First Congregational Church with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus