Cecil C. Carrier 1933-2021 Cecil Clarence Carrier, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away January 19, 2021 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born March 12, 1933 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Cecil was a master bricklayer, employed by Ann and Bob Wensky at A&B Masonry, Jim Burney with Burney Masonry, and Gerald Elsasser with Gerald Elsasser Masonry. He married LaVeta Adams on July 17, 1957 in Cheyenne at his parent's home. Cecil loved hunting with his father, brother and brother-in- law. He loved doing puzzles and putting them in frames and loved his cat and dogs. Cecil is survived by his wife, LaVeta of Cheyenne; daughter, Shari Lynn (David) Carrier of Kentucky; two sons, Randy Lee (Lisa) Carrier and Casey Allen (Sierra) Carrier, both of California; sister, Bonnie Francher of Cheyenne; three grandchildren, Colin Burt, Keenan Burt and Alyssa Carrier; and one great-granddaughter, Juniper Joy Burt. He was proceeded in death by his father, Roscoe Carrier, Sr.; mother, Marion Carrier; and two brothers, Roscoe E. Carrier, Jr. and Melvin Lee Carrier; and a nephew, Lonnie Carrier. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Whispering Chase, 4350 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 307-632-1113. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.