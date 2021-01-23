Cecil Clarence Carrier 1933-2021 Cecil Clarence Carrier, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away January 19, 2021 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born March 12, 1933 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Cecil was a master bricklayer, employed by Ann and Bob Wensky at A&B Masonry and Jim Burney with Burney Masonry. He married LaVeta Adams on July 17, 1957 in Cheyenne at his parent's home. Cecil loved hunting with his father, brother and brother-in- law. He loved doing puzzles and putting them in frames and loved his cat and dogs. Cecil is survived by his wife, LaVeta of Cheyenne; daughter, Shari Lynn (David) Carrier of Kentucky; two sons, Randy Lee (Lisa) Carrier and Casey Allen (Sierra) Carrier, both of California; sister, Bonnie Francher of Cheyenne; three grandchildren, Colin Burt, Keenan Burt and Alyssa Carrier; and one great-granddaughter, Juniper Joy Burt. He was proceeded in death by his father, Roscoe Carrier, Sr.; mother, Marion Carrier; and two brothers, Roscoe E. Carrier, Jr. and Melvin Lee Carrier. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
