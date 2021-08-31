Dail Carter
Dail Carter 1939-2021 Virl Dail Carter was born in Lafe, Arkansas on May 11, 1939, and died on August 26, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 82. Dail was raised by his maternal grandparents, Overton Columbus and Daisie Mae (Webb) Carter until age nine when his Opal Overton Carter married E.G. Ward. Dail met his wife, Doris (Cook) Carter, in Rawlins, WY and was married in 1967; two children, Shree and Cameron. Dail is preceded in death by his grandparents, Overton and Daisie Mae (Webb) Carter; mother, Opal Overton Carter; stepfather, E.G. Ward; and three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Doris (Cook) Carter (Cheyenne, WY); daughter, Shree Carter (Costa Mesa, CA); son, Cameron (Tonia) Carter (Cheyenne, WY) along with grandchildren, Logan Alexis and Piper; eight siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be September 2, 2021, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky (Cheyenne, WY) with graveside to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park (Cheyenne, WY). Flowers for the service are welcomed, or in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

