...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Dail Carter 1939-2021 Virl Dail Carter was born in Lafe, Arkansas on May 11, 1939, and died on August 26, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 82. Dail was raised by his maternal grandparents, Overton Columbus and Daisie Mae (Webb) Carter until age nine when his Opal Overton Carter married E.G. Ward. Dail met his wife, Doris (Cook) Carter, in Rawlins, WY and was married in 1967; two children, Shree and Cameron. Dail is preceded in death by his grandparents, Overton and Daisie Mae (Webb) Carter; mother, Opal Overton Carter; stepfather, E.G. Ward; and three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Doris (Cook) Carter (Cheyenne, WY); daughter, Shree Carter (Costa Mesa, CA); son, Cameron (Tonia) Carter (Cheyenne, WY) along with grandchildren, Logan Alexis and Piper; eight siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be September 2, 2021, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky (Cheyenne, WY) with graveside to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park (Cheyenne, WY). Flowers for the service are welcomed, or in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.