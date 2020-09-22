Deberah R Carter 1959-2020 Deberah R. Carter, 60, of Cheyenne passed away September 20, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Debbie was born December 2, 1959 in Cheyenne to Kay Patrick and Ruthie Lee Carter. She retired as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Russell Wells of Laramie; children, Katrina (Koeal) Braxton of Palm Bay, FL and Trever (Teresa) Wells of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Brock, Jordan, Sierra, Ayrdin, Hadrian, Ryker, J'Niayah and Taidion; siblings, Ronald Williams of Texas, Patricia Carter-Harris and Garrick Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kenneth Carter and Anna Marie Carter. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Please visit www.schradercares.com for a live stream link and to offer condolences.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple people shot early Tuesday morning in Cheyenne
- More than 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday
- Mullen Fire near Rob Roy Reservoir grows to 4,000 acres
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Protestors gather at state Capitol in opposition to mask mandate in schools
- McCormick student tests positive for COVID-19
- Frontier Gymnastics to close due to COVID-19 pandemic
- After acquisition, Cheyenne-based Green House Data changes name to Lunavi
- Lawmakers advance road usage charge proposal as potential solution to WYDOT funding woes
- Active cases of COVID-19 increase by 12 with 65 new confirmed cases in Wyoming
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.