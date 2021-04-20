Marcia Evelyn Case 1925-2021 Marcia Case, 96, of Sun City, (formally Cheyenne, WY) passed away April 1st. She was born 2-12-25 in Batavia, New York to Carl and Evelyn Steubing. She was the secretary of the music department for approximately 25 years before moving to Arizona. She dedicated her life to supporting her family, her church, clubs, and groups she belonged to. She loved playing in the Cheyenne Symphony, singing in the Sun City Chorus, playing parts in the Stone Soup Troop, playing bridge, and other games. She loved PEO and was part of the alter guild and choirs in the churches she attended. Even in her busy schedule she managed to attend her children's and grandchildren's games, music programs and graduations no matter where they were. She is survived by her children, Tom Case of Sun City, Az., Sue(John) Black of Sun City, Az., Marian(Bob) Grann of Cheyenne, WY. and Carl(Karla) Case of Vacaville, CA. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter in law. A blessing of her ashes will be at All Saints of the Desert Episcopal Church, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 am. Memorial Gifts can be made to Chapter C PEO in Cheyenne, Wyoming or Chapter CT in Sun City AZ.