Patti Jean Case 1948-2021 Heaven gained a beautiful angel when Patti Jean Case passed away March 9 from bone cancer at the age of 72. She was born to Dr.Ralph and Mrs.Novoline Shwen in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Central High School in 1966 where she was a cheerleader. Patti attended the University of Wyoming for her freshman year and began dating Tom Case that same year. They quickly fell in love and married in January of 1968. Patti and Tom spent several years in Kearney, NE and Cheyenne before settling in Powell, WY where they raised their family. She was a devoted wife and mother and would spend hours in the gymnasiums of Northwest College and Powell High School cheering on her husband's volleyball and basketball teams, her son's basketball games, and watching her daughter cheer. The past few years she had been able to watch her grandson compete in lacrosse and was an avid fan. Patti's career was spent managing medical practices in Cheyenne, Powell, and later Peoria, AZ where they moved in 1994. Patti loved hosting large holiday dinners with as many extended family and friends as possible. You could always count on a beautifully decorated house with wonderful food and company. She entertained with effortless grace. Patti was a master gardener who had a gift for creating stunning gardens that continue to bloom and reflect her love and beauty. More than anything, she loved and cherished her family and spent her life taking the best care of all of them. Words cannot express how important she was to all of her family and friends and how much they will always love and miss her. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Tom, her son Todd Case, daughter Trisha Rogers (Shawn), grandson Luke Rogers, mom Novoline Shwen, sister Sherri McKenna(Tom), brother Steve Shwen (Sally Jo), and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Shwen and sister Tina DiAsio. In her memory, consider planting something beautiful or contributing to the Chondrosacroma Foundation.