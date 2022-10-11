Jimmie L Cashner 1934-2022 Jimmie L. Cashner, 87, died after a brief illness on October 1 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born on November 27, 1934, in Cheyenne. He spent his life in Cheyenne, attending Cheyenne High School where he graduated in 1955. He worked at Cheyenne Lumber Company before being employed by the State of Wyoming. He married Sally Jo Keeline on June 25, 1984, in Torrington, Wyoming. They shared a treasured friend, Dino Lagos, who introduced them and who always made sure that they knew what was going on in Cheyenne. Sally died in January of 2000 and Jimmie decided to use his spare time to drive for Meals on Wheels meals every day of the week for 20 years. He then became a grateful recipient of Meals on Wheels meals for the last several years. He was a faithful member of the First Christian Church congregation his entire life. Jimmie was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, Rockies and UW Cowboys. He is predeceased by his wife, Sally Jo Cashner; and his parents, Floyd and Esther Dashti "Tie" Cashner. He is survived by his sister, Jo Hutchco (Al) from Concord, California; and 2 nieces, 2 great-nieces and one great nephew. He is also survived by his wife's family and nephews, Dustin and Houston Woodhouse. Pall bearers are Dino Lagos, Houston Woodhouse, Dustin Woodhouse, Randy Woodhouse, Al Hutchko and Allen Cunningham. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, officiated by the Pastor of the First Christian Church, Aerii Smith. A reception at a restaurant following the burial which will be at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Meals on Wheels in Jimmie's name.