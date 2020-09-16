1924-2020 Maclovia Casias, 96, of Arizona died August 3. She was born July 30, 1924 in New Mexico. Services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
