Theresa Ellen Castillo 1948-2021 Theresa Ellen Castillo passed away on Sunday, February 7th, surrounded by loved ones. Theresa worked in the field of early childhood education for 50+ years. She was an active member of Restoration Fellowship International Church, where she taught Sunday school and planned and conducted numerous donation drives for children and families. Theresa is survived by her children: Patricia (Rick) Westbrook, Eddie (Lyn) Castillo; Thomas (Minerva) Castillo, Jason (Danielle) Castillo; Marcus Castillo, and Samantha (Mike) Castillo-Vandeventer; 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; former husband, Eduardo Castillo; and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on Thursday, February 18th (6-7pm) (Livestream) and Restoration Fellowship International Church on Friday, February 19th (10am-12pm) (Livestream). Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during services and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Restoration Fellowship International Church.