SHIRLEY MAE CASTLEBERRY 1931-2020 Shirley Mae Bauman Castleberry, devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother died on Friday, July 3, 2020 in her 88th year. She was a resident of Poplarville, MS. Mrs. Castleberry was born July 22, 1931 in Grover, CO to John Harold Bauman and Bonnie Eva Kane Bauman. She moved to Mississippi from Cheyenne in 1989. She was a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Kelly Castleberry; two siblings, Darold Bauman and Ann Bauman. Family members include her daughter, Lynn Castleberry of Hattiesburg, MS; son, Richard Castleberry of Cheyenne; son and daughter-in-law John and Cheryl Castleberry of Bismarck, ND; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011. (800) 272-3900. Private services at a later date. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982
