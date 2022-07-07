Lydia A (Ganucheau) Cates 1937-2022 Lydia Ann (Ganucheau) Cates, 1937-2022, of Cheyenne, died peacefully on July 4, at Davis Hospice Center. Lydia was born to Charles and Bianca Ganucheau on February 5, 1937, in New Orleans, LA. She grew up in New Orleans and received a degree from a local business college before she met the love of her life, Allen Cates, while he was stationed with the Air Force in Biloxi, MS. They married June 8, 1957, and had six children, settling in Cheyenne after 20 plus years of traveling with the Air Force. Lydia was a devoted member of Saint Mary's Cathedral and sang in the choir with her husband for many of those years. Lydia will be remembered as a loving, devoted, and selfless wife and mother. She dedicated her entire life to the Lord and her family. Lydia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen Cates; six children, Michael (Shelly) Cates of Windsor CO, Maureen (Dave) Florita, Jeanne (Bob) Van Risseghem, Dan (Ann) Cates of Eugene OR, Steve (Tobi) Cates, and Kevin (Teryl) Cates; two brothers, Raymond and Gilbert; as well as 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Marcelle Williams and Elise Mooney; and brother, Charles Ganucheau. Her Viewing will be Friday from 10-4 with her Vigil for the Deceased following at 6:00 p.m., both at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, 10:00 am at St. Mary's Cathedral; followed by internment at Olivet Cemetery and reception at Hartman Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association Wyoming chapter.