James C Chadwick 1966-2021 James "Jimmy" Charlton Chadwick, 55, Of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on July 10, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born February 24, 1966 in Rockford, IL. Jim was- a respected carpenter, he loved all things outdoors-hunting, fishing, and camping with the family. He had many hobbies including playing the guitar, leather working, reloading, antique firearms, and an overall love of life. He is survived by - His children, April, Dustin, Jessica, and Samantha; his parents, Jan and Wayne; and his brother, Paul. Jim was preceded in death by- his baby sister Kim. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Lodge Saturday August 7th, from 3pm-10pm, 100 E 17th Street in Cheyenne, WY. Come help us send Jimmy off the way he would have wanted. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help cover costs of services.
