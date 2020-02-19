Charlene Elmstrand

Charlene “Char” F. Elmstrand, 81, died Feb. 17 in Cheyenne.
She was born Charlene Faye Moret on Aug. 9, 1938, in Chandler, Minn.
Service information can be found at www.wrcfuneral.com.
Updated: February 19, 2020 @ 8:50 pm
