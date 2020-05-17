Charles Lee Crawford, 48, of Cheyenne died May 11.
He was born Sept. 17, 1971, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Private family burial services have taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
To view the full obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
