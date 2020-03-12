Charles Gillotti

Charles “Chuck” Gillotti, 76, of Cheyenne, died March 9 in Cheyenne.
He was born April 6, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army and worked at the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Holiday Inn, Airport Golf Course and LCCC. He served on the Cheyenne Jr. League Baseball Board and coached and served on the Jr. Babe Ruth Baseball League.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Gillotti (Stacy) and Steven Gillotti; and three grandchildren, Tanner, Alex and Jennifer.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi “Louis” and Jennie Marie Gillotti.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will immediately follow the services at The Gathering Place.
