Charlie Gomez

Charlie S. Gomez, 34, of Cheyenne died April 9 in Cheyenne.
Charlie was born Nov. 20, 1985, in Rock Springs.
He was raised in Cheyenne and attended High School III. He loved the outdoors including fishing, camping, grilling, drinking beer and being around all of his family and friends. He loved to laugh and just have a good time. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Lydia Berger of Cheyenne; his sister, Hollie Berger of Cheyenne; his fiancée, Rachel Hawley of Cheyenne; aunts, uncles and cousins in Green River and Cheyenne; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents from both the Gomez and Berger sides of the family; Aunt Peggy; and Uncle Bob.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date by his family.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Remember that Charlie would want us to be happy and to live life happy not sad. Cowboys forever!
