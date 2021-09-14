Dominga C. Chavez

 

1950-2021 Dominga C. Chavez, 71, of Cheyenne died September 11. At her home. She was born January 9, 1950, in Greeley, Colorado. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

