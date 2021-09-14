...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Dominga Chavez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1950-2021 Dominga C. Chavez, 71, of Cheyenne died September 11. At her home. She was born January 9, 1950, in Greeley, Colorado. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
