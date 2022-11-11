Dorothy Rae Cheever 1936-Dorothy Rae Cheever, 86, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, November, 9, 2022. She was born on January 30, 1936 in Cheyenne, WY to George Wallace Bringle and Ida Ellen (Baker) Bringle. In 1946, she and her sisters were blessed to be adopted by Walter Howard Land when their mother remarried. Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of Cheyenne High School. She married Theodore “Theo” Cheever on October, 24, 1960. She worked as a dental hygienist, stay at home mother and in sales with Beauty Control, Best and Gill Window Company. She lived life to the fullest enjoying simple pleasures: traveling, bowling, crafting, painting, and especially spending time with friends and family. Left to honor her and remember fond memories and her love are, a sister, Wanda (Ron) Smith of Goodyear, AZ; brothers, Gary (Mary Ann) Land of Cheyenne; Ed (Sharon) Land of Bushnell, NE; Clifford “Jack” Land of Portland, OR; sons, Chad Cheever of Casper; Dan (Janice) Cheever of Cheyenne; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 7 nephews and 7 nieces. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Theo (2019); parents, 2 sisters, Rena and Sharon; brother, George Bringle, Jr. and 3 nieces. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dorothy touched are invited to a Celebration of Life service at Frontier United Methodist Church at 1888 East Four Mile Road, Cheyenne at 3 pm followed by a meal on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to reminisce and support one another. The Cheever family wish to extend our deepest gratitude to all the staff and volunteers at Primrose Assisted Living, Pointe Frontier Assisted Living, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Davis Hospice for their attentiveness, kindness, compassion and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to Davis Hospice of Cheyenne. 2022