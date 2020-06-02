Louis Cherubin, Jr. 1951-2020 Louis Cherubin, Jr., 69, of Cheyenne passed away May 19, 2020 in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was born February 28, 1951 in Tokyo, Japan then later adopted by Louis and Gilda Cherubin. He married Carol Blassingill on June 16, 1973 in Colonial Heights, VA. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served 32 years in the US Army as an electronic engineer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunrise Ward. He is survived by his wife, Carol Cherubin; children, Heather (Patrick) Flynn of Clarksville, TN, Jerry (Erica) Cherubin of Navarre, FL and Holly (Craig) Storey of Furlong, PA; grandchildren, Amaya, Justin, Emily, Isabelle, Cassidy, Garrett and Eliza; and a sister, Vicki Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Justin Cherubin. Visitation will be Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
