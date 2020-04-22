Cheryl Georgeson

Cheryl Sue Georgeson, 73, passed away April 15 in Lincoln, Neb.
She was born Nov. 13, 1946, to William Albert Childers and Mavis Vivian Lamons.
Cheryl was a retired administrative assistant at class.com, and worked for a number of federal judges throughout her career. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, loved to read and was crazy about her two big Alaskan malamutes.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Georgeson; daughter, Carly Scherrer (Steve) of Monument, Colo.; two grandchildren, Lia and Alison Scherrer; and sister, Carol Bayne of Roatan, Honduras.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Chad.
A celebration of Cheryl’s life was Saturday, April 18, at Roper and Sons south Lincoln chapel, 3950 Hohensee (SW corner of 40th and Yankee Hill). Friends and family may view the recorded service on Roper and Sons’ website.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and “Hugs from Home” program can be made online at www.roperandsons.com.
This is a paid obituary.