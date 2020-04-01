Christ Galeotos

Christ P. “Chris” Galeotos, 56, of Cheyenne passed away March 30 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born Nov. 24, 1963, in Cheyenne, a son of Elias S. “Lee” and Angie C. (Karajanis) Galeotos.
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Chris was a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado and the Thunderbird School of Global Management where he specialized in finance and international business. He lived in Raleigh, N.C., and Atlanta, Ga., before returning to Cheyenne where he battled multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years.
Chris will be remembered for his enjoyment of camping, his love of work, and spending time with friends and family.
Chris is survived by his parents, Lee and Angie Galeotos of Cheyenne; brother, Sam (Stacey) Galeotos of Cheyenne; nieces, Isabella and Nicolette; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Galeotos and Karajanis families.
Private family services will be held. To attend the service remotely at 10:30 a.m. today, visit www.schradercares.com.
Expressions in Chris’ memory may be made to Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church Building Fund.
This is a paid obituary.