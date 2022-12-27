Patsy Kay (Miller) Christensen 1940-2022 Patsy Kay (Miller) Christensen passed away December 22, 2022, at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care Facility in Cheyenne after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Patsy was born November 12, 1940, to Donald and Margaret (Mickey) Miller of Wheatland, WY. She attended Horse Creek School, Whitaker School, Chugwater School and then moved to a boarding home in Cheyenne to complete her Junior and Senior years, graduating from Central High School in 1959. Patsy was raised on various ranches in the Chugwater area and loved to tell stories of her childhood. One of her favorites being when she and her brother Neil brought home a baby eaglet while living on the Whitaker Ranch. Their mom, upset, made them take it back immediately! A few days later, while driving with their parents, they pointed out the cliff that Patsy had dangled Neil from to retrieve and return the eaglet while recanting how the adult eagle dive bombed Patsy; both were in trouble all over again! Patsy married Johnnie Christensen in Cheyenne on April 10, 1959. Their life together took them from Cheyenne to Casper and then to Rock River, where they raised their 6 children. In 1996 they returned to Cheyenne to continue their water well drilling business. Through the years, Patsy stayed busy while raising the children. She ran the Longhorn Lodge & Café for a time, occasionally tended bar, was a bookkeeper for Ranchers Supply, and even started a game room for the local kids. Patsy handled all the office and bookkeeping duties for she and Johnnie's business and even helped Johnnie on the rig with the drilling and pump work, when needed. Patsy cared for everyone and her love spoke through her food. She was known for her fried chicken, potato salad and baked beans. At the local rodeos, people knew to stop by for a bite. She also fixed the best Rocky Mtn. Oysters around, learning how to clean and cook them from her Grandma Katie Richards. Patsy is survived by her husband Johnnie of 63 years; brothers Neil (Hillary) Miller and Tim (Becky) Miller of Arizona. Children, Tammie Sims of McFadden, Jodi (Dale) Stensgaard of Cheyenne, Grant (Melody) Christensen of Cody, Trent (Carol) Christensen of Cheyenne and son-in-law Joe Bowers of Rock River. Grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Cox, Tyler (Elise) Sims, Jamie Davidson (Matt), Bob (Dallie) Bowers, Kristy (Bryon) Kerker, Orrin Christensen, Olivia Christensen, Caysi (Shawn) Songy, and 13 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; sister-in-law Shirley Melton of Minnesota; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Margaret Miller; daughters Wendy Davidson and Pam Bowers; son-in-law Olin Sims; grandchildren Brooke Sims, Rusty Sims, and Jake Davidson; great granddaughter Kenzy Kerker. Patsy's family will hold a celebration of life at 2:00 pm on Friday December 30, 2022 at East Lincolnway Event Hall, 3839 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to Cottonwood Creek Memory Care, 6800 Faith Dr, Cheyenne WY 82009. We would like to thank the staff for the love and care she received while there.
