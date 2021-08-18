James M. Chubb, Jr. 1964-2021 James Michael Chubb, Jr., 57, of Cheyenne passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021. Jim was born April 11, 1964 in Kansas City, Kansas to James and Carolyn Chubb. Jim served in the US Army for twenty years as an EOD Specialist, (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). He served in several wars: Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom, receiving a Bronze Star, three Bronze Service Stars and several other awards. Upon retirement from the Army, he received his degree in Business Administration & Management and began work with another government agency. While on tour in Germany he met Brigitte, the love of his life, and they were married. They have three children: Corinna, Michaela and Michael. Jim enjoyed computers, fishing, his Ham Radio club and caring for his lovable dog, Sue. Jim is survived by his wife, Brigitte; his three children, Corinna Buehner (Benjamin), Michaela Panske (Kirby Cross), Michael Chubb; and two grandchildren, Celena & Louisa Buehner; parents, Jim and Carolyn Chubb; and siblings, Cindy Harrison, Jennifer Portenier (Mark), & Bill Chubb (Rauchelle). A memorial service with full military honors will be held Friday, August 20, 10:30am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. Interment will be at the Cheyenne National Cemetery, Monday, August 23, 11:00am. Condolences may be made to the family online by going to www.wrcfuneral.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Veteran's Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program that helps treat veterans suffering from PTSD, 2360 East Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation, 1603 Capital Ave. Suite 212, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
