Gary Lee Church 1944-2021 Gary Lee Church, 76, of Cheyenne, died on January 24, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on September 21, 1944 in Central City, Nebraska. Mr. Church retired as an locomotive engineer with UPRR after 46 years of service. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Church, whom he married on March 26, 1966; children, Dr. Christopher Church (Brooke), Patrick Church (Sara), Rustyn Church (Jeannine), and Debra Church; a sister, Marlene Wurl; a brother, Dennis Church; and seven grandchildren. Mr. Church was preceded in death by his parents, Russel and Laura Church. Friends who wish may contribute to the Mountain States Children's Home, 14780 North 107th, Longmont, Colorado 80504. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
