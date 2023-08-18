Alfred L Clark

 

1950-2023 Alfred L Clark, 73, of Wheatland died August 11. Full obituary available at schradercares.com/obituary

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus