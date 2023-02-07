DAVID "BUTCH" CLARK 1943-2023 No funeral services for will be held for David "Butch" Clark, 79, who passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home in Wheatland, Wyoming. David Clark was born on Thursday, May 20, 1943, to Burt Clark and Alice (Stevens) Clark Seaver in Burns, Wyoming. He was raised east of Cheyenne, Wyoming and attended Cheyenne schools. In 1962, he married Linda Bruner and had two children, Kim Clark O'Brien (Zane Shaffer) of Cave Creek, Arizona and Mike Clark of Wheatland. In 1971, he married Sue Keenan and in 1975 moved to Wheatland. They had two more children, Matt Clark of Grover Beach, California and Levi Clark (Skye Dunlap) of Wheatland. Butch worked as a union pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #192 and was a member for 50 years. He retired in 2008 to go fishing and work on his old cars. Besides his wife and children, he is survived by three siblings, Ken Clark of Arizona, Jim Clark, and Joyce (Ron) Preston both of Cheyenne; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
