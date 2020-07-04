Donna L. Clark 1942-2020 Donna L. Clark, 77, of Cheyenne, died on June 25, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on July 9, 1942 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Donna was a para educator for LCSD#1 and a bookkeeper for Curtright Plumbing & Heating. She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband James "Jim" Clark; children, Leo Lortz (Carol), Linda Feaster (Jamie), and Lynette Jorden (Ari) ; step-children, Cindy, Brenda, Bryan and Kevin (Emily);13 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Virginia Ackerman; her brothers Richard and Ronnie. Services will be Saturday, July 11th,10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view the live webcast of the service and obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.