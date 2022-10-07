...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joan L Clark 1945- Joan L. Clark of Mesa, AZ passed away September 22 at St Joseph's medical Center in Phoenix. She was born in Cheyenne on Thanksgiving Day November 22, 1945, to Lester and Margie Richmond. Jonie graduated from East High in 1964, where she had lettered and was a member of the GAA. Jonie had a short stint with the WYO Highway Department and then went on to work for the Department of Agriculture for 47 years. Jonie was married to Kenny Clark. They have one son Darin who was her pride and joy. Jonie loved to go to the stock car races, first to watch Kenny and later to root on her son Darin. Jonie had a passion for horses which she shared with her grandchildren. She had been a member of the Cheyenne Saddle Tramps, where she rode in numerous CFD parades. She loved to watch her granddaughter barrel race, travel with Kenny on the truck and the bright lights of Vegas. She was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She loved her family more than you can imagine. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Jonie is survived by her loving husband Kenny Clark, son Darin (Becky), granddaughter Kaylee (Chris), grandson Laine, great grandson Kalen. Stepsons Kenny (Jody), Rodney, Davey Clark. (5) grandchildren, (3) great-grandchildren. Her mother Margie Richmond, sister Jan Holloway (Mitch), brother Jerry Richmond (Cindy), sister-in-law Joyce Richmond and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Lester and brother Jim. Jonie was the recipient of a double lung transplant in 2018. She was forever grateful for the donor and their family. The family encourages you to consider being a donor. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in Cheyenne at a later date. 2022
