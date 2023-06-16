Kenneth Glen Clark

 

1938-2023 Kenneth Glen Clark, 85, of Cheyenne and Mesa, Arizona died June 9. He was born on March 2, 1938 in Cheyenne. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

